'Crisis on Infinite Earths': Ranking the Wildest Crossover Cameos

The five-part Arrowverse event doesn't just unite the stars of the CW series, but other notable heroes and villains from past and present DC Comics adaptations.

[This story contains spoilers for "Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part 1" on The CW.]

One of the most fun aspects of "Crisis on Infinite Earths" is the producers' decision to not just bring together all of The CW's series based on DC Comics characters, but to find ways to incorporate the many other screen adaptations of the universe's most beloved characters. For more than 50 years, countless actors have brought iconic superheroes and supervillains to life for both film and TV versions of these stories, with multiple versions of Batman, Superman and more appearing on screen over the decades.

The core story of "Crisis" revolves around a seismic threat to the multiverse, which contains many alternate versions of our Earth, populated by a wide range of characters. The premise, therefore, enabled the producers to draw in representation from the wild rich history of the franchise.

In addition, as this is one of the Arrow-verse's most ambitious events, this miniseries of sorts includes other cameos that might not directly relate to established DC properties, but will definitely reward fans. This post will be updated after every episode of the crossover with all of the most significant cameos from each installment.

6. Wil Wheaton

Beyond some voice work on shows like Teen Titans, Star Trek: The Next Generation star Wil Wheaton doesn't have an immediate connection to the DC world. But Supergirl executive producer Robert Rovner told reporters at a press event previewing the crossover that they were fans of the nerd icon, and had even wanted to include him on the show the previous year. So, when the idea of stacking "Crisis" with cameos came together, Wheaton's name came up, and he was available to play the man warning citizens of National City that the end was nigh, and Supergirl would not be able to save them. "He did a great job as our doomsday sayer. I love him," Rovner said.

5. Griffin Newman

The Tick is not officially a part of DC Comics continuity, but connoisseurs of superhero tales surely appreciated the brief appearance of Newman, who played Arthur in the shortlived Amazon live-action series, as the quiz master who informs Ray and Sara that they've lost the game of bar trivia they're playing. (The significance of the role will also not be lost on fans of Newman's popular movie podcast Blank Check, as Newman and co-host David Sims talk frequently about the early days of their friendship, spent competing in similar bar trivia nights.)

4. The Titans

While only seen briefly during one of the many flashes to other universes, "Crisis" did make time to remind viewers at home about the existence of DC Universe's Titans, the dark and gritty series featuring a Dick Grayson who has decided to make his own rules and his own team without Batman's involvement.

3. Burt Ward

Not only did the resident of Earth-66 (a direct reference to the year in which the Adam West-starring Batman series began) make a cameo, but one of the very first actors to play Robin also got in one of his iconic puns as the sky flashed red above him.

2. Robert Wuhl

Robert Wuhl's long career has included memorable roles in projects including The Bodyguard, Bull Durham and of course the titular role of HBO's long running comedy series Arli$$. But for Batman fans, the first thing that comes to mind when his name comes up may be his role in Tim Burton's 1989 take on the Dark Knight. As Alexander Knox, a journalist at the Gotham Globe who simultaneously competes with and hits on photograph Vicki Vale, Wuhl was one of the film's most memorable supporting characters, and thus a perfect way to invoke the memory of what ended up being a seismic film not just for Batman, but for comic book adaptations of all kinds.

1. Ace the Bathound

He might not get any speaking lines, but executive producer Marc Guggenheim confirmed to reporters that the dog being walked by Burt Ward during his cameo is meant to be Batman and Robin's faithful crime-fighting pup, an off-and-on mainstay of the comics who also appeared in several animated incarnations of Batman stories. (He is definitely a good boy.)

"Crisis on Infinite Earths" has only just begun — stay tuned for further updates to this list.