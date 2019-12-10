TV Ratings: CW's 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Crossover Strong in Night 2

'The Voice' tops Monday's ratings, while 'The Moodys' on Fox takes a big hit, losing more than half its same-day audience from its debut last week.

NBC's The Voice delivered its biggest total audience in six weeks Monday, and it also led the adults 18-49 rankings for the night. Part two of The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover drew solid numbers, while The Moodys took a big hit on Fox.

The Voice was the only broadcast show to break the 1.0 barrier in adults 18-49 in primetime, earning a 1.1 rating in the demo. Its 8.16 million viewers — the most for the show since Oct. 28 — were also the best on broadcast for the night. Making It posted a 0.5 in adults 18-49 and 2.58 million viewers at 10 p.m.

A Monday airing of Batwoman as the second Crisis episode scored a 0.6 in adults 18-49 and 1.69 million viewers, on par with Sunday's Supergirl opener (0.7, 1.67 million). The fall finale of Black Lightning, which also brought the show into the crossover, hit a season high 903,000 viewers and tied its best 18-49 mark at 0.3.

At Fox, night two of The Moodys lost more than half the same-day audience from its post-Masked Singer premiere last week. Monday's episodes averaged 0.3 in adults 18-49 and 1.26 million viewers, down from 0.7 and 2.71 million for the premiere. A holiday edition of Beat Shazam earned a 0.5 and 2 million viewers.

CBS' The Neighborhood bounced back from a down outing two weeks ago with 6.13 million viewers and a 0.9 in the 18-49 demographic. Bob Hearts Abishola (5.95 million, 0.7) brought in its second-biggest total audience of the season, but All Rise was off a little at 5.23 million viewers and 0.5 in adults 18-49. A Bull rerun closed out the night.

ABC's ratings are likely inflated thanks to Monday Night Football preemptions in New York and Philadelphia. The Great Christmas Light Fight currently stands at 0.9 in the demo and 4.58 million viewers.

NBC's 0.9 rating in adults 18-49 led the night on the broadcast networks, just ahead of ABC's 0.8. CBS finished third with a 0.6. Fox, The CW, Telemundo and Univision all tied at 0.4.

