Cristela Alonzo Sets Stand-Up Tour, Memoir Release (Exclusive)

The comedian's 30-city tour will kick off in October, on the same date her book 'Music to My Years' is set for release.

Comedian Cristela Alonzo is embarking on a 30-city stand-up tour in the fall — and will throw in a signing of her forthcoming memoir at each date.

The tour, titled My Affordable Care Act, is set to kick off Oct. 8 in New York. Not coincidentally, Alonzo's "mixtape memoir," Music to My Years, will be released the same day from Simon & Schuster's Atria Books. Alonzo is promoting the tour as a night of stand-up plus a book signing for one ticket.

The book will tell the story of Alonzo's life, from living the first years of her life in an abandoned diner in a Texas border town through her rise in comedy and becoming the first Latinx woman create and star in her own primetime network show — ABC's Cristela, which had a one-season run in 2014-15.

Alonzo also provided the voice of Cruz Ramirez in Pixar's Cars 3 and starred in a 2017 Netflix special, Lower Classy.

The My Affordable Care Act tour will make stops in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Portland and Milwaukee, among other cities. Alonzo is also booked for six dates in her home state of Texas, including a Nov. 15 show in McAllen, adjacent to her hometown of San Juan.