Cristin Milioti to Star in HBO Max Comedy 'Made for Love'

Cristin Milioti is headed to HBO Max.

The Fargo and How I Met Your Mother grad has been tapped to topline the forthcoming streamer's comedy series Made for Love.

Picked up straight-to-series last month, Made for Love is based on the novel of the same title by Alissa Nutting. The tragicomedy is described as a dark, absurd and cynically poignant story of divorce and revenge and examines how far someone will go for love — and how much further others will go to destroy it.

Milioti will topline the comedy as Hazel Green, a 30-something woman on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to an unstable, needy, possibly sociopathic tech billionaire. Soon she discovers that her husband has already implanted a revolutionary monitoring device — the Made for Love — in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her and know her thoughts and feelings as she tries to stay alive.



From Paramount Television, Patrick Somerville (Maniac) will serve as showrunner and adapt the best-selling novel. S.J. Clarkson (HBO's Game of Thrones prequel pilot) will direct and exec produce. Nutting, Liza Chasin of 3dot Productions and Dean Bakopoulos will also exec produce.

Milioti's credits include Netflix's Black Mirror, an episode of Amazon anthology Modern Love, NBC's A to Z, CBS All Access' No Activity, Broadway's Once (for which she earned a Tony nomination), David Bowie's Lazarus, 30 Rock and the forthcoming feature Palm Springs, opposite Andy Samberg. She's with UTA and Untitled.

WarnerMedia-owned HBO Max will launch in the fourth quarter in beta with scripted originals set to make their debut starting in 2020. The platform will be home to library content including Friends and all things HBO, including Game of Thrones and The Sopranos.