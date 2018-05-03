'The Crown' Enlists Jason Watkins as Harold Wilson

The third season of the Netflix royal drama will return in 2019, the streaming service announced Thursday.

Netflix's The Crown has cast its Harold Wilson.

BAFTA-winning actor Jason Watkins has been tapped to take on the role in the third season of the Netflix royal drama from producers Sony Pictures Television Studios.

Season three picks up in 1964 and covers Wilson's two terms as prime minister, from 1964 to 1979 and again from 1974 to 1976, with season four likely to explore Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana.

In addition to announcing Watkins and confirming Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Netflix also revealed that season three of The Crown will not premiere until 2019.

As for Watkins, the casting reunites him with The Crown creator Peter Morgan following their collaboration on ITV's The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies.

Watkins joins a cast that includes the previously announced Tobias Menziesas Prince Philip (taking over the role previously held by Matt Smith); Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth(taking over for Claire Foy) and Carter as Princess Margaret(taking over for Vanessa Kirby).

"I am delighted to become part of this exceptional show," Watkins said. "And so thrilled to be working once again with Peter Morgan. Harold Wilson is a significant and fascinating character in our history. So looking forward to bringing him to life, through a decade that transformed us culturally and politically. And excited to be working so closely with Olivia; and the whole team."

Netflix on Thursday also confirmed Carter's casting, with the actress saying in a statement of her own: "I'm not sure which I’m more terrified about — doing justice to the real Princess Margaret or following in the shoes of Vanessa Kirby’s Princess Margaret. The only thing I can guarantee is that I’ll be shorter (than Vanessa)."

Watkins is repped by United Agents in the U.K.