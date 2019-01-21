6:05am PT by Lesley Goldberg
'The Crown': Gillian Anderson to Play Margaret Thatcher
Netflix's The Crown may have found its Margaret Thatcher.
Gillian Anderson, currently starring on the streamer's breakout Sex Education, is near a deal to play the British prime minister in the awards season drama from showrunner Peter Morgan.
Netflix declined comment as Anderson's deal — in the works since last April — has not yet closed, sources say.
Season three will see Olivia Colman take over Claire Foy's role as Queen Elizabeth. Tobias Menzies will step into the role of Prince Philip previously held by Matt Smith. And Helena Bonham Carter replaces Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret.
Should Anderson's deal close, she would join franchise newcomers Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles.
Anderson, best known for The X-Files, is with WME, Independent Talent Group and Untitled.
