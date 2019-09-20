'The Crown' Debuts Olivia Colman's Queen Elizabeth II in First Season 3 Footage

The new Queen Elizabeth has made her royal debut.

Netflix released the teaser trailer for the highly anticipated return of The Crown on Friday morning, ahead of its launch during Sunday's 2019 Emmys telecast.

The trailer is the first footage of the royal drama's recasted third season and effectively introduces Olivia Colman's aged-up Queen Elizabeth, while also paying tribute to Claire Foy's portrayal (Foy parted ways with the Netflix drama after two seasons as young Queen Elizabeth).

The 30-second first look opens with the unveiling of the Queen's portrait to show Her Majesty's transition from young woman to — as the Queen puts it — "old bat." When her staff insists the profile is an "elegant reflection," Coleman's Queen Elizabeth quips, "A great many changes. Nothing one can do about it. One just has to get on with it."

The already renewed third and fourth seasons will age up showrunner Peter Morgan's central characters and chronicle Queen Elizabeth II's accession to the present day. New castmembers include Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Tobias Menzies as The Duke of Edinburgh, Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Ben Daniels as Lord Snowdon, Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson and Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten.

Season three of Netflix's Emmy-winning crown jewel sees a new guard sweeping into Downing Street, as Queen Elizabeth (Colman) and her family struggle to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing Britain. From cold-war paranoia, through to the jet-set and the space age — the exuberance of the 1960s and the long hangover of the 1970s — Elizabeth and the Royals must adapt to a new, more liberated, but also more turbulent world.

The Crown returns Nov. 17. Head here for all the season three details.