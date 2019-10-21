'The Crown' Season 3 Trailer: Queen Elizabeth II Confronts Changing Britain

The extended look at the upcoming set of episodes of the Netflix series also offers a glimpse of a grown-up Prince Charles trying to make his voice heard.

Things are changing in Britain in the full trailer for the upcoming third season of Netflix's acclaimed royal family drama The Crown.

The extended look at the next batch of episodes, dropping Nov. 17, finds an aged-up Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman, stepping in for Claire Foy who played the monarch in the first two seasons) wondering about her place in a country that may have "fallen apart."

(The full trailer arrives after a 30-second teaser last month that introduced viewers to the recast queen.)

As a voiceover informs viewers, over images of new Prime Minister Harold Wilson (Jason Watkins) arriving at Downing Street, "The country is bankrupt. Our national security is in tatters.… This is no longer peace time."

As Elizabeth looks back on her time on the throne she wonders what she's "actually achieved," later musing, "This country was still great when I came to the throne. All that's happened on my watch is the place has fallen apart."

To that her sister Margaret (Helena Bonham Carter) encourages her to maintain a stiff upper lip. "You cannot flinch. It's only fallen apart if we say it has. That's the thing about the monarchy, we paper over the cracks."

Over a cover of "The Times They Are A-Changin'," viewers also see images of labor unrest including miners fighting for fair wages.

Back with the royal family, viewers additionally get more of a glimpse of a slightly older Princess Margaret, still asserting her own influence, and a grown-up Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor) demanding that his voice be heard.

"Am I listened to in this family? Am I seen for who and what I am? No," Charles is shown saying to his mother.

He's also advised to "never turn [his] back on true love" and to "watch out for your family." When Charles responds, "They mean well," he's told they don't.

The drama with Prince Charles seems to foreshadow the fourth season of the series, which Netflix has already ordered, and will reportedly focus on Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana. The third season, according to the U.K.'s Sunday Times will focus on Wilson's time as prime minister in the '60s and '70s.

Additional castmembers for the third season of Peter Morgan's series include Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Ben Daniels as Margaret's husband Antony Armstrong-Jones (aka Lord Snowdon), Erin Doherty as Princess Anne and Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten.

Watch the full season three trailer below.