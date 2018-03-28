'The Crown' Sets Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip

The 'Game of Thrones' and 'Outlander' alum will take over the role from Matt Smith for seasons three and four of the Netflix royal drama.

Netflix has found its Prince Philip for The Crown.

Following a prolonged deal-making period, Tobias Menzies will take over the role of Philip from Matt Smith for seasons three and four of the drama from Sony Pictures Television Studios.

The casting comes after Paul Bettany was poised to join the series in the role but had a scheduling conflict and his deal fell through.

The Peter Morgan-created show had always planned to evolve its cast as the drama continued to tell its royal story. Menzies, whose credits include Game of Thrones and Outlander, joins a roster of new faces for seasons three and four including Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth (taking over for Emmy nominee Claire Foy) and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret (replacing Vanessa Kirby).

The Crown made headlines recently after producers revealed that Foy earned less money for her leading role than Smith, who came into the series with more notoriety after his time on Doctor Who. Producers have since said that no one will earn more money for subsequent seasons of The Crown than their Queen. The roles will be recast for planned seasons five and six.

Menzies is with Paradigm.