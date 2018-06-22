'The Crown' Casts Its Princess Anne (Exclusive)

The Crown has found its Princess Anne.

Erin Doherty (Call the Midwife) will play the daughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in the Netflix drama. The series, which was created by Peter Morgan and hails from Sony Pictures Television Studios, is currently filming its third season that is set to debut in 2019.

The show has been renewed by the streaming giant for seasons three and four, with the plan for the series to run for six seasons total and cover the Queen's entire life. "This is going to take Queen Elizabeth from age 29 to, presumably, the current day. We'll see it lay out over decades," said Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos in 2016. "The idea is to do this over six decades in six seasons presumably, and make the whole show [run] over eight to 10 years."

The upcoming season has been undergoing recastings since it will jump forward in the Royals' lives. Claire Foy, who played the young queen, has been recast with The Night Manager's Olivia Colman. Paul Bettany was at once point near a deal to play Prince Philip but it reportedly fell through due to a scheduling conflict. Since then, Tobias Menzies has been cast in the role.

In other castings, Helena Bonham Carter will play Princess Margaret, taking over from Vanessa Kirby; Jason Watkins will play Harold Wilson; and Ben Daniels will portray Anthony Armstrong-Jones. Still to be determined is who will take over as the Queen Mother (played by Victoria Hamilton in seasons one and two.)