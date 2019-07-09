Netflix to Adapt 'Cuphead' Into Animated Comedy Series

Care for a cup?

Netflix and King Features Syndicate, a part of Hearst Entertainment and Syndication, are bringing the massively popular indie platforming game Cuphead to the streaming platform with the new animated series The Cuphead Show!

Cuphead, developed and published by indie game studio Studio MDHR, launched in 2017 to mass critical acclaim. The game features hand-drawn animations inspired by the classic Fleischer cartoons of the 1930s (and also offers up a hefty challenge for players). The game has sold over 4 million copies and won the best independent game award at the 2017 Game Awards and a BAFTA Games award for its music.

The new animated comedy will expand upon the characters and world of the game, which centers on titular hero Cuphead and his brother Mugman who make a deal with the devil in a high-stakes gambling match.

C.J. Kettler (Carmen Sandiego) will exec produce for King Features while Cuphead creators (and brothers) Chad and Jared Moldenhauer will serve as executive producers for Studio MDHR. The series will be produced by Netflix Animation and is executive produced by Emmy and Annie award winner Dave Wasson (Mickey Mouse Shorts). Cosmo Segurson (Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling) serves as co-executive producer.

The Cuphead Show! marks the first longform animated series production for King Features (which also own rights to popular comic properties such as Popeye, Garfield and Archie) since it announced its strategy to build character franchises across multiple platforms in February.

Cuphead is the latest video game to be adapted to the small screen, following earlier announcements of a live-action series based on The Witcher coming to Netflix later this year, a Halo series in production at Showtime, an adaptation of Ubisoft's Skull & Bones and a film and television universe built around the computer game Myst in the works at Village Roadshow.