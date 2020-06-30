'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Renewed for 11th Season on HBO

The long-running series will enter its third decade with the new episodes.

HBO and Larry David are taking Curb Your Enthusiasm into a third decade.

The premium cable outlet has renewed the show for an 11th season, with an airdate to be determined as most TV production remains in limbo during the COVID-19 crisis. The renewal comes about three months after season 10 finished is run in March.

"Believe me, I’m as upset about this as you are," said creator and star David. "One day I can only hope that HBO will come to their senses and grant me the cancellation I so richly deserve."

Added HBO Programming executive vp Amy Gravitt, "This past season tapped into the zeitgeist in such an uncomfortably delightful way. Larry is already busy writing, and we can’t wait to see what he has in store."

Curb's 10 previous seasons stretch back to 2001, and the 11th season will air in the 2020s. It's the longest-running HBO scripted series in terms of both seasons and episodes (the season 10 finale was the show's 100th installment).

Season 10 featured David donning a Make America Great Again hat in public as a way of avoiding interacting with people and opening a "spite store" rival coffee shop to the frequently seen Mocha Joe's. The finale saw Larry's store burn down, with some eerie imagery — like bottles of hand sanitizer acting as accelerants for the fire — in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I guess Larry was prophetic, right?" executive producer Jeff Schaffer told The Hollywood Reporter after the finale. "He was putting Purell on the tables at Latte Larry’s and he has been practicing social distancing for years. He just didn’t know what to call it, but he’s definitely been trying to do it."

David, Schaffer, Jeff Garlin and Gavin Polone will executive produce season 11 of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Laura Streicher is a co-EP and Jon Hayman is consulting producer.