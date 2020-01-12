This Week in TV: 'Curb Your Enthusiasm,' 'Sex Education,' '911: Lone Star'

New seasons of 'The Magicians' and 'Grace and Frankie' also debut in the week of Jan. 13.

A host of cable series are set to premiere in the week of Jan. 13 — ten in all, including a long-running HBO favorite, one of Syfy's biggest shows and the latest natural-history event from BBC America. Additionally, a top broadcast drama gets a spinoff, and one of Netflix's bigger shows of 2019 returns for a second run.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

It's been just over two years since Curb Your Enthusiasm last aired on HBO — but that's a relative drop in the bucket compared to the six-year gap between seasons eight and nine of Larry David's acerbic comedy.

David and Co. return for the show's 10th season at 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, and Larry is still getting under people's skin. The trailer ends with a montage of people yelling at David (and, in one case, Jon Hamm) to get out of their sight.

Also on cable …

New: Preceding Curb at 10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19 is Avenue 5, a sci-fi comedy from Veep creator Armando Iannucci. It stars Hugh Laurie as the captain of a space cruise ship where something goes horribly wrong; Josh Gad, Lenora Crichlow, Suzy Nakamura and Zach Woods also star. THR chief critic Daniel Fienberg says the first episodes have a lot of expositional ground to cover, but "things become more amusing once chaos starts ensuing."

Also new: Paramount Network launches M*A*S*H-esque medical dramedy 68 Whiskey at 10 p.m. Wednesday; Freeform debuts Everything's Gonna Be Okay at 8:30 p.m. Thursday; BBC America's nature series Seven Worlds, One Planet premieres at 9 p.m. Saturday.

Returning: The New Pope (9 p.m. Monday, HBO) is a follow-up to The Young Pope that adds John Malkovich to the cast. New seasons of Good Trouble (10 p.m. Wednesday, Freeform), The Magicians (10 p.m. Wednesday, Syfy), Grown-ish (8 p.m. Thursday, Freeform) and Real Time With Bill Maher (10 p.m. Friday, HBO) also debut.

Awards: The Screen Actors Guild hands out its annual honors at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Sunday, Jan. 19 on TNT and TBS.

On streaming …

New: Anthology series Little America (Friday, Apple TV+) comes from Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon (The Big Sick) and explores the lives of immigrants in the United States. It's based on a feature in Epic Magazine and aims to tell "funny, romantic, heartfelt and surprising" stories about immigrants.

Also new: Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez is among the executive producers of Diary of a Future President (Friday, Disney+). The show centers on a middle-schooler (Tess Romero) who aspires to be president; Rodriguez plays the adult version of the character.

Returning: Following a breakout first season, Sex Education returns to Netflix Friday. Season six of Grace and Frankie debuts Wednesday on Netflix.

On broadcast …

New: Fox extends its top-rated drama, 911, with spinoff 911: Lone Star. The Austin-set series stars Rob Lowe as a recent arrival from New York; Liv Tyler, Jim Parrack, Brian Michael Smith, Sierra McClain and Ronen Rubinstein also star. It premieres at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT Sunday, Jan. 19, following the NFC championship game on Fox.

NFL: The Super Bowl participants will be decided in the league's conference title games on Sunday, Jan. 19. The AFC is up first at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on CBS, with the NFC following at 5:40 p.m. ET/2:40 PT on Fox.

Crossover: Crisis on Infinite Earths, The CW's annual Arrowverse crossover, concludes Tuesday — a month or so after it began — with episodes of Arrow (8 p.m.) and Legends of Tomorrow (9 p.m.).

In case you missed it …

From the producers of Last Chance U, Netflix's docuseries Cheer focuses on the high-stakes — both in terms of championships and personal risk to participants — culture of college cheerleading by following members of a multi-time national champion squad from Texas. THR's Daniel Fienberg says the series, which is streaming now, is an "utterly convincing" look at the pressures and dangers of the sport.