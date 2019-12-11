'Curb Your Enthusiasm': First Season 10 Footage Bows Ahead of January Return

Larry David is back to his old ways in the first look at the return of his HBO comedy, which debuts Jan. 19.

The wait for more Curb Your Enthusiasm is over.

The 10th season of Larry David's HBO comedy will return Jan. 19, announced the official trailer that dropped on Wednesday. The first look at the season confirmed a prior social media announcement from co-star Jeff Garlin about the show's early 2020 return.

After returning from a five-year hiatus, the ninth season of the long-running and award-winning comedy saw executive producer and star David (who plays a a fictional version of himself) trying to live his life amid a a death sentence, or fatwah, that had been placed on him by Iran's Ayatollah. Though the sentence was ultimately revoked, the finale left viewers with the image of Larry again running for his life from an Iranian man who apparently didn't get the message. "Fatwa's over! Didn't they tell you? Don't shoot! They called it off!" screamed Larry as the screen faded to black.

The final scene proved that in the world of Larry David, nothing ever changes. "All that work, and Larry has learned nothing," executive producer Jeff Schaffer had told The Hollywood Reporter when summing up the finale, which aired December 2017.

And now, more than two years later, the trailer doubles down on that promise.

In the first footage for season 10, Larry is back to his old tricks and shenanigans, much to the chagrin of the show's ensemble, which is made up of Garlin, Susie Essman, Cheryl Hines, Ted Danson, Richard Lewis and J.B. Smoove. (Bob Einstein passed away early in January and is not seen in the trailer.)

Larry is seen cheerily chastising Susie's fashion choices, reprimanding a mailman for wearing shorts and getting ceremoniously thrown out of nearly all of his friends' homes. "The series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one's day-to-day life — a cold cup of coffee, a stained shirt, a missing toothbrush — can precipitate a chain of misfortune to hilarious effect," reads the synopsis from HBO.

Jon Hamm, Fred Armisen, Isla Fisher, Laverne Cox, Richard Kind, Kaitlin Olson and Jane Krakowski are some of the season 10 guest stars who make appearances in the trailer, which can be watched above.

Curb Your Enthusiasm, which David executive produces along with Garlin, Schaffer and Gavin Polone, returns Jan. 19 at 10:30 p.m. on HBO.