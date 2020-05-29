Cush Jumbo Leaving 'The Good Fight'

The Good Fight is losing one of its combatants.

Cush Jumbo is departing the CBS All Access drama, which was recently renewed for a fifth season. Her character's storyline was set to be wrapped up at the end of season four, but the coronavirus pandemic forced production to stop three episodes short of the show's 10-episode order.

Schedule permitting, Jumbo may return at the start of the fifth season to conclude the storyline for attorney Lucca Quinn.

"We've loved every moment of working with Cush for the last five years, and everyone in The Good Fight universe will miss her terribly," said series creators and showrunners Robert and Michelle King. "Given the pandemic-forced premature ending of season four, it's our hope that Cush will be able to return when we resume filming season five in order to give Lucca a proper send-off."

Said Jumbo, "I have had the most amazing time over the last five years working with Robert, Michelle and the crews of both The Good Wife and The Good Fight. I will miss them all so much, but am so excited to explore pastures new. Due to the pandemic forcing us to shut down early, we weren’t able to wrap up Lucca's story fully, and so I hope if schedules allow I can return next season to do that."

Jumbo joined the cast of CBS' The Good Wife for its final season in 2015 and moved on to the spinoff the following year. She is the second regular to leave The Good Fight after the fourth season: In February, Delroy Lindo announced he would depart the show after opting not to renew his contract, though both he and the Kings left open the possibility for a return. Lindo subsequently signed on to star in an ABC drama pilot called Harlem's Kitchen.

TVLine first reported Jumbo's departure.