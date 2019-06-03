The CW Adds 'Two Sentence Horror Stories,' Finalizes Summer Schedule

The CW has added yet another original series to its summer lineup.

The network will add the anthology Two Sentence Horror Stories to its schedule starting Aug. 8, a week after the series finale of iZombie. The show, created by Vera Miao (Best Friends Forever), makes the leap to the broadcast network after beginning life as a digital series, first on Verizon's go90 and then on CW Seed.

The CW has also set premiere dates for the remainder of its summer lineup, which will feature 13 original shows, the most ever on the network. CW Seed's musical comedy series I Ship It will also air on the network, along with the scripted dramas Bulletproof and Pandora, the game show Hypnotize Me and the docuseries Mysteries Decoded and Red Bull Peaking.

Those shows join returnees Whose Line Is It Anyway, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Masters of Illusion, Burden of Truth and The Outpost, along with the talent showcase The Big Stage, whose premiere dates were previously announced. In-season scripted series The 100, Jane the Virgin, In the Dark and iZombie will continue airing in the summer as well.

Two Sentence Horror Stories will feature Nicole Kang (Batwoman), Jim Parrack (Suicide Squad) and Aleyse Shannon (Charmed), Greta Quispe (New Amsterdam), Wai Ching Ho (The Defenders) and Kate Jennings (Notorious) in episodes that, per The CW's description of the show, "tap into universal primal fears, filtered through the anxieties of the most connected and racially diverse generation."

Miao executive produces with Emily Wiedemann and Chazz Carfora.

Two Sentence Horror Stories is in keeping with The CW's strategy of airing originals throughout the summer but populating the lower-usage period with unscripted shows and cheaper acquired scripted series.

Here are the remaining summer premiere dates for The CW, along with finale dates for in-season shows.

Thursday, June 27

9 p.m. ET/PT: In the Dark (finale)

Tuesday, July 9

9 p.m.: Pandora

Sunday, July 28

8 p.m.: Bulletproof

Wednesday, July 31

9 p.m.: Jane the Virgin (series finale)

Thursday, Aug. 1

8 p.m.: iZombie (series finale)

Tuesday, Aug. 6

9 p.m.: The 100 (finale)

Wednesday, Aug. 7

9 p.m.: Hypnotize Me

Thursday, Aug. 8

8 p.m. Two Sentence Horror Stories

Tuesday, Aug. 13

9 p.m.: Mysteries Decoded

Monday, Aug. 19

9:30 p.m.: I Ship It

Friday, Sept. 13

9 p.m.: Red Bull Peaking