The CW Bolsters Summer Schedule With 4 Acquired Shows

The network has also moved up its premiere dates for CBS All Access' 'Tell Me a Story' and Canadian drama 'Coroner.'

The CW is filling out its summer lineup, adding four unscripted series from Canada and the U.K. to its roster. The broadcaster has also moved two shows scheduled for fall debuts, CBS All Access' Tell Me a Story and Canadian drama Coroner, into summer berths.

The network acquired two seasons of both Tell Me a Story and Coroner, so there will be enough episodes of each to continue running through the fall. The CW's fall is filled with unscripted and acquired shows (along with the final episodes of Supernatural) as the network is holding its regular lineup for early 2021 amid uncertainty about restarting production during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tell Me a Story will premiere July 28, with Coroner debuting Aug. 5.

The four new-to-The CW shows are cooking competition Fridge Wars from Canada; horror whodunit Killer Camp; comedic competition Taskmaster; and docuseries Being Reuben. The latter three are all from the U.K.

Killer Camp, premiering July 16, follows 11 Brits who think they're taking part in a fun reality show called Summer Camp. When they arrive at the camp, however, they discover they're instead taking part in an over-the-top murder mystery game wherein contestants are "killed" in increasingly gory, slasher movie-esque ways. The show comes from production company Tuesday's Child and executive producer Steph Harris.

The BAFTA-winning Taskmaster debuts Aug. 2 stars comedian Greg Davies, who issues comedic and bizarre tasks to a panel of five regular contestants, usually comedians. Creator Alex Horne, who also appears on camera as Davies' assistant, exec produces with Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, James Taylor, Jon Thoday and director Andy Devonshire, along with Hilary Rosen for UKTV. The series comes from Last Week Tonight and Breeders producer Avalon.

Also premiering Aug. 2 is Fridge Wars, in which chefs prepare meals for families they've never met, using only ingredients found in the family's refrigerator and freezer and clues hanging on the door to determine what they might like. Hosted by Emma Hunter, the show is produced by The Gurin Company and the CBC, with Tracie Tighe and Phil Gurin exec producing.

Being Reuben premieres Aug. 7. The docuseries follows 14-year-old social media star Reuben de Maid as he grows into his new life of 21st century fame while remaining grounded at his home in Wales with siblings Coco and Sunny and mother Vicky. It's from Ricochet Ltd., a Warner Bros. International Television Production Company, and Krempelwood Ltd., with executive producers Emma Walsh of Ricochet, Blair Krempel and Mark Wood.

The CW's remaining summer premiere dates are below.

Thursday, July 16

8 p.m.: Killer Camp

Tuesday, July 28

9 p.m.: Tell Me a Story

Sunday, Aug. 2

8 p.m.: Taskmaster

9 p.m.: Fridge Wars

Wednesday, Aug. 5

9 p.m.: Coroner

Friday, Aug. 7

9 p.m.: Being Reuben

Tuesday, Aug. 18

8 p.m.: Dead Pixels