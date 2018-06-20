CW Fall Premiere Dates: New Sunday Schedule Set for October

The CW is the latest so solidify its fall premiere dates — and, interestingly, its giving extra opportunities for sampling to freshmen Charmed and All American.

Rolling out its new and returning series starting Oct. 9 with returns for popular DC duo The Flash and Black Lightning, the CW will air both Charmed and All American twice in the first weeks of primetime.

It’s also the first time the network will be programming original content on Sunday nights. That starts with the annual telecast of the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Oct 7 and kicks into full swing Oct. 14 with the return of Supergirl and the launch of Charmed.

See the full dates below



Sunday, Oct. 7

8:00-10:00pm 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Monday, Oct. 8

8:00-10:00pm 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Tuesday, Oct. 9

8:00-9:00pm The Flash (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm Black Lightning (Season Premiere)

Wednesday, Oct. 10

8:00-9:00pm Riverdale (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm All American (Series Premiere)

Thursday, Oct. 11

8:00-9:00pm Supernatural (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm All American (Encore of Premiere)

Friday, Oct. 12

8:00-9:00pm Dynasty (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Season Premiere)

Sunday, Oct. 14

8:00-9:00pm Supergirl (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm Charmed (Series Premiere)

Monday, Oct. 15

8:00-9:00pm Arrow (Season Premiere)

Thursday, Oct. 18

8:00-9:00pm Supernatural (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm Charmed (Encore of Premiere)

Monday, Oct. 22

8:00-9:00pm Arrow (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season Premiere)

Thursday, Oct. 25

8:00-9:00pm Supernatural (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm Legacies (Series Premiere)