The CW Fall Schedule Puts 'Charmed' and 'Supergirl' On Inaugural Sunday Block

The pair will be the first two originals as the network expands to a sixth night of programming.

The CW is growing, expanding its limited 10 hours of weekly primetime real estate to 12 with the previously announced addition of Sunday nights.

That night will be home to some female-fronted fare with a move for Supergirl and the launch of the Charmed remake. Charmed is one of three new series to get the fall launch pad, as the network is saving its other two new orders (In the Dark and Roswell, New Mexico) for midseason.

An expansion to Sunday is significant for The CW and it certainly lessens the network's typically deep bench of series being held for midseason. Aside from the aforementioned freshmen, only The 100, iZombie and Jane the Virgin are being held. The latter two are also confirmed for their final seasons, as is Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Changes to the existing Monday-to-Friday lineup aren't dramatic. Both Monday and Tuesday remain all-DC Comics fare — hosting Legends of Tomorrow, Arrow, The Flash and Black Lightning. Riverdale is staying on Wednesdays, with incoming Greg Berlanti drama All American airing as a lead-out. There's also new programming on Thursdays, where Vampire Diaries and Originals spinoff Legacies is set to air alongside CW elder statesman Supernatural.

Fridays see a shifted Dynasty airing alongside the final season of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

There's no precedent for how The CW might perform on Sunday nights, but it seems a smart choice to not lean too hard into its comic-book fare. In addition to being a competitive night for the broadcast networks, its also the marquee night for cable originals.

The CW's Fall 2018 schedule

Monday

8-9 p.m. — Legends of Tomorrow

9-10 p.m. — Arrow

Tuesday

8-9 p.m. — The Flash

9-10 p.m. — Black Lightning

Wednesday

8-9 p.m. — Riverdale

9-10 p.m. — All American

Thursday

8-9 p.m. — Supernatural

9-10 p.m. — Legacies

Friday

8-9 p.m. — Dynasty

9-10 p.m. — Crazy Ex Girlfriend

Sunday

8-9 p.m. — Supergirl

9-10 p.m. — Charmed

