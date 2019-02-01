CW Plots Drama About Gender Non-Conforming High School Graduate From Damon Wayans Jr.

The CW is making waves with its latest pilot order of the season.

The network has handed out a pilot order for Glamorous, a drama revolving around a gender non-conforming high school graduate who lands the gig of a lifetime interning at a cosmetics company whose products they panned on YouTube. The order arrives as The CW is plotting Ruby Rose-led Batwoman, which will be the first time a superhero series is led by an openly gay character. The network also boasts TV's first transgender superhero character played by a trans actress (on Supergirl).

The potential series — which would be historic with a gender non-conforming lead — is written by Jordon Nardino (Star Trek: Discovery, Quantico, Desperate Housewives), who exec produces alongside Damon Wayans Jr. and his CBS TV Studios-based Two Shakes topper Kameron Tarlow.

The drama is the first sale from Wayans' newly launched Two Shakes, whose larger mandate is to focus on characters who often aren't at the center of series. The pilot is the first for Wayans and his company and stems from the two-year first-look deal that the actor-producer scored as part of his sizable deal to star in CBS freshman comedy Happy Together. (That series, which did not score an additional episode order, remains on the bubble for next season, though it's considered a longshot to return.)

Glamorous is The CW's sixth pilot order of the season and first that is based on an original idea. Its five others are either spinoffs — Jane the Novela, Katy Keene — or reboots of IP — untitled Nancy Drew, The Lost Boys, Batwoman. Last year, The CW ordered nine pilots as the network expanded its roster to a sixth night of originals on Sundays. The network, which this week renewed 10 series for the 2019-2020 season, is saying farewell to Jane the Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and iZombie this year. Remaining on the bubble are All American, The 100 and yet-to-premiere In the Dark.

It's unclear if The CW will add any additional pilots this season. In keeping with its corporate mandate, the current crop of six is evenly split between network co-owners Warner Bros. TV and CBS TV Studios.

