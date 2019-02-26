CW's Gender Non-Conforming Drama Casts Its Lead

The CW's gender non-conforming drama Glamorous has found its lead.

Openly gay actor Ben J. Pierce has nabbed the leading role in the pilot from exec producer Damon Wayans Jr.

The potential series revolves around Marco (Pierce), a gender non-conforming recent high school graduate lands the gig of a lifetime interning at a cosmetics company whose products he panned on YouTube.

Pierce's Marco is described as an ambitious and creative gender non-conforming teenager who uses makeup and fashion to let his queer self bloom. Fresh off his high school graduation, Marco's life changes when an unplanned rant on YouTube bashing a cosmetics company for their shoddy products lands him a dream internship at the side of its founder and CEO, Madolyn (Brooke Shields). On his own for the first time, this is Marco's chance to live, love and grow to understand what it really means to be queer.

Pierson Fodé (The Bold and the Beautiful) has also boarded the pilot as Chad, an ambitious alpha male who works at the cosmetics company his mother Madolyn founded who styles himself as her heir apparent. While openly gay, Chad is buttoned down and unsophisticated, with a personality and wardrobe that would be more at home on Wall Street than the beauty industry.

Pierce's credits include a small arc on Netflix's Fuller House, where he was the franchise's first openly gay character, and NBC's Reverie. His debut single, "Little Game" — an anthem about gender roles and equality — has more than 16 million views on YouTube. (Watch that, below.)





Glamorous is written by Jordon Nardino (Star Trek: Discovery) and exec produced by Wayans Jr. via his CBS TV Studios-based Two Shakes production company. Two Shakes' Kameron Tarlow co-exec produces. Eva Longoria will direct the pilot. Jade Payton co-stars. Michael Rauch (Instinct) has also joined as an exec producer.

Pierce is repped by CESD and Select Management Group. Fodé is with Innovative Artists and Zero Gravity Management.

Keep up with the latest broadcast pilot season pickups, castings and series orders with The Hollywood Reporter's annual guide.