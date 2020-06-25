'Cyberpunk 2077' Anime Series in the Works at Netflix

The world of the anticipated video game Cyberpunk 2077 is expanding. A 10-episode anime series based on the property is in the works from Netflix, anime studio Studio Trigger and CD Projekt Red, the developer behind the video game.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners centers on a a street kid trying to survive in a tech-obsessed city by becoming a mercenary called an edgerunner, AKA a cyberpunk. The series will be directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi and is set to bow in 2022 on Netflix.

The game Cyberpunk 2077 made a splash at last year's E3 conference, where it was revealed Keanu Reeves would have a starring role. The game has seen several release date delays, and is currently set to hit Nov. 19. In addition to the news of the anime series, CD Projekt Red debuted a new trailer for the game during Summer Game Fest Thursday.

Watch the new trailer below.