'The Daily Show' Airs "Presidential Twitter Library" Ad on Fox News

The late-night show invites Trump to the library through a video message that will run in D.C. on 'Fox & Friends' in the morning and 'Hannity' in the evening.

The Daily Show is attempting to hawk its upcoming "Presidential Twitter library" on a platform where the president will likely see it: on Fox News.

The late-night show is inviting Trump to the pop-up through a video message from comedian and Daily Show correspondent Desi Lydic that will run in D.C. on Fox & Friends Tuesday morning and on Hannity in the evening. The idea behind the stunt is that if the birthday message appears on Fox News, Trump will see it and react, as the president is well-known for tweeting about the network's ratings and commenting on various Fox News stories.

"Hello, Mr. President, your birthday's coming up, and you deserve to celebrate with those you love the most, your tweets," Lydic announces in the video. "That's why we're bringing The Daily Show presents the Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library to you in Washington D.C. Come relive some of your most presidential tweets, including covfefe, 'Stormy Daniels is a horseface,' and 'Are you allowed to impeach a president for gross incompetence?'"

She concludes, "So please, join us this weekend as we celebrate you, a true man of characters."

The Daily Show is staging its Presidential Twitter library in Washington D.C. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to coincide with Donald Trump's 73rd birthday on June 14, . The fully interactive library will feature some of Trump's most famously "presidential" tweets from recent memory in a showroom — just blocks from the White House — that will be free for public admission.

The library will include a comprehensive Twitter timeline from his very first tweet in office, a "crisis situation" room where guests will be tasked with composing a presidential tweet in 30 seconds, testimonials from high-profile victims who have been attacked by Trump on Twitter, a short film about Trump's Twitter history narrated by Lydic and other attractions.

The presidential Twitter library concept may be familiar to viewers, as The Daily Show published a parody book in 2018 that contained 400 of the best tweets. "We've come up with our own definitive analysis," Noah said at the time. The previous year, a pop-up library of presidential tweets was showcased in New York City.

To coincide with the ad and Twitter library, the Daily Show will make a contribution to Tarana Burke's #MeToo movement which supports survivors of sexual assault and aims to launch community-based action toward interrupting sexual violence.

Watch the birthday video message below.