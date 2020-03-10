'Daily Show' Writer X Mayo to Co-Star in NBC Comedy Pilot

The actress and producer has joined the cast of the Ana Gasteyer-led single-camera effort 'American Auto.'

NBC's comedy pilot American Auto is getting a Daily Show injection.

Actress and Daily Show staff writer X Mayo has joined the cast of the single-camera effort from Superstore's Justin Spitzer.

The comedy is set at the headquarters of a major American automotive firm in Detroit where a floundering group of executives try to rediscover the company identity amid a rapidly changing industry. X Mayo will play Dori, a sweet and wholesome assistant to the CEO (Ana Gasteyer).

Spitzer is writing and executive producing the comedy pilot, which hails from Universal Television and Aaron Kaplan's Kapital Entertainment.

X Mayo is currently a staff writer on Comedy Central's The Daily Show With Trevor Noah. She is fresh off of a heavily recurring role in season two of Facebook Watch's Strangers and had a supporting turn in the Awkwafina-led feature The Farewell. X Mayo is a Upright Citizens Brigade alum and has performed at multiple comedy festivals. The Los Angeles native, who currently resides in New York, is the creator and producer of Who Made the Potato Salad?, a cookout comedy show. She is repped by Innovative Artists and Frankfurt Kurnit.

