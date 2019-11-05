Daily Sitcom From David Wain in the Works for WarnerMedia

David Wain is looking to put a new spin on the sitcom.

The Wet Hot American Summer creator is teaming with A.D. Miles (Arrested Development) for Today's Special, a daily single-camera comedy that is being developed for WarnerMedia Entertainment.

Today's Special is described as an ambitious potential series that blends the storytelling mechanics of a daily soap opera, the tone and style of a single-camera sitcom and the topical responsiveness of late-night TV.

The comedy takes place in a 24-hour diner that serves as a hub for a diverse group of characters. The lives of the staff and regulars intertwine in ongoing storylines while also reacting to trending topics and the day's headlines. The potential series is fully scripted.



Today's Special has received a pilot order and, as part of that, will create and produce four episodes for WarnerMedia. Should the media giant like the four-episode "pilot," it would pick the project up to series and then determine on which of its platforms — TNT, TBS, TruTV or HBO Max, for example — the show would be best suited. In success, Today's Special would be shot and aired daily.

Wain and Miles created Today's Special and will serve as writers and executive producers. The potential series is being produced by Jax Media. Rhys Darby will produce.

Wain's credits include the Wet Hot American Summer franchise and Childrens Hospital. He is repped by WME, Artists First and SMGSB.

Miles, who counts Dog Bites Man and time as head writer on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon among his credits, is also working on Amazon's Brad Paisley comedy. He is repped by UTA, Artists First and SMGSB.

Jax Media's TV series include the TBS turned HBO Max comedy Search Party, Pop's Florida Girls, Showtime's Desus & Mero and HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show, among others.