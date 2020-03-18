Trevor Noah Launches 'The Daily Social Distancing Show' on YouTube Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

Speaking from his home in New York City, the late-night host said that the writers, the producers, the directors were all "just going to chill at home and use the technology we have to try and make a show."

Comedy Central's The Daily Show with Trevor Noah got inventive as it tries to navigate the television production shutdown brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the example of other late-night shows that have broadcasted segments produced remotely, on Wednesday, The Daily Show's YouTube channel posted a video introducing the The Daily Social Distancing Show. Host Trevor Noah, who is self-isolating at his home in New York City, began the video by explaining the impetus behind the temporary web-only show. "Right now, we don't know when we'll go back to the studio, we don't know if we'll go back to the studio and I don't think any of you know any different. Coronavirus has changed everybody's lives."

He added: "And so what we've decided to do is make The Daily Show from 'homes'. Not just my home but everyone's home. So the producers, the writers, the directors, the graphics producers, we're all just going to chill at home and use the technology we have to try and make a show."

The rest of the video tries to follow the usual Daily Show format of a run through the day's headlines, including President Donald Trump's latest coronavirus press conference where he was challenged on the racist implications of his rhetoric around the naming of the virus. Noah also delved into the "kung-flu" controversy.

Also on the show, Noah recommending ways people can help the most affected by the coronavirus epidemic. There was also a video chat between Noah and Roy Wood, Jr. comparing their self-quarantine experiences.

See the first episode of The Daily Social Distancing Show below.