Dakota Johnson to Star in Amazon Mockumentary Series 'Rodeo Queens'

Dakota Johnson is heading to the rodeo.

The Fifty Shades of Grey alum is set to star in — and exec produce — Rodeo Queens, a mockumentary comedy currently in development at Amazon Studios. The potential TV series, which is currently in development, landed at Amazon following a competitive bidding process with multiple suitors pursuing the package. The retail giant/streamer has also given the greenlight to open up a writers room ahead of a likely series pickup.

The comedy is described as a mocumentary that follows an ensemble of Rodeo Queen hopefuls as they compete for the coveted crown. The comedy is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Platform One Media in association with TeaTime Pictures.

Christy Hall (I Am Not Okay With This) created the series and will serve as showrunner and exec produce alongside Johnson, Carrie Brownstein, Ro Donnelly and Elisa Ellis. Brownstein will also direct.



This is Johnson's second TV series regular role. She previously starred alongside Nat Faxon in Fox's short-lived comedy series Ben and Kate. The daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith counts features The Peanut Butter Falcon, Bad Times at the El Royale, The Social Network and the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise. She exec produces via her TeaTime Pictures banner, which she co-founded alongside Donnelly. She's repped by WME, Untitled Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.

Platform One Media, run by Katie O'Connell, is a subsidiary of Boat Rocker Media, is an indie studio that inked a deal with Johnson and Donnelly's company in October.