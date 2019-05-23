'Damages' Co-Creator Glenn Kessler Inks Amazon Studios Overall Deal

The formerly Sony-based producer will create original series and films for the retail giant/streaming platform.

Glenn Kessler is putting down roots at Amazon.

The Damages and Bloodline grad, following a long-term relationship at Sony TV, has signed an overall deal with Amazon Studios. Under the pact, Kessler will create and develop TV and film projects for the retail giant/streamer.

"As a creator, I’m always looking for new ways to tell a story, so I’m thrilled to be writing my next act with Amazon Studios — a place with unlimited creative potential,” Kessler said Thursday in a statement. “I’m inspired by Jennifer Salke’s commitment to original programming in the truest sense of the word, and by the fantastic creative team she’s assembled to help define the future of entertainment.”

The deal is for Kessler solo and does not include former Damages and Bloodline co-creators and former collaborators Daniel Zelman and Todd A. Kessler. The duo, sources say, wanted to explore other opportunities.

"Glenn is an incredible storyteller with a gift for creating provocative, powerful dramas,” said Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of television at Amazon Studios. “We can’t wait for our Amazon Prime Video customers around the world to see what Glenn will create.”

The Kessler deal arrives as Amazon looks to build up its roster of talent deals. He joins a roster that includes Westworld duo Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan (who moved over after long-term deals with Warner Bros. TV), Jordan Peele, Nicole Kidman and Bryan Cogman, the latter of whom boarded Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV series as a consultant.

Kessler was repped in the deal by CAA and Gendler & Kelly.

The overall deals market continues to be competitive as broadcast, cable and streaming platforms alike look to shore up their roster of content creators amid a fiercely competitive landscape that will soon see new direct-to-consumer platforms from the likes of Disney, WarnerMedia, Comcast and Apple.