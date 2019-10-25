'TV's Top 5': Damon Lindelof Opens Up About All Things 'Watchmen'

During this week's podcast, hosts Daniel Fienberg and Lesley Goldberg take a closer look at Marvel's TV turnover and broadcast's early hits and misses.

This week's five topics are:

1. Marvel's TV turnover. Marvel TV topper Jeph Loeb is on his way out. This segment looks at his hits and misses and what he was able to accomplish in his decade at the helm. (Hint: It's all not really that connected.) The segment begins at the 2:39 mark.

2. Broadcast check-in. CBS has given a vote of confidence to all five of its freshman shows, Fox has handed out some good news for a couple of its rookies and generally everything else is still status quo. This segment looks at the state of the fall class and what to make of those incredibly small same-day ratings. The analysis begins at the 7:47 mark.

3. Mailbag! In a recurring segment, TV's Top 5 hosts respond to listener questions including what that extra episode of Sunnyside represents, the status of a Happy Endings revival and which shows never got a chance to succeed before being canceled (and should be rebooted). The segment begins at the 12:41 mark. Email your TV-related questions to TVsTop5@THR.com.

4. Showrunner Spotlight: Damon Lindelof. The Watchmen boss sits down with Fienberg and Goldberg for a wide-ranging interview about its future beyond season one, "appropriating" Alan Moore's work against his wishes and, yes, his thoughts on someone doing the same with Lost. All that and more in the extensive interview, which begins at the 19:57 mark.

5. Critic's Corner. As always, every episode ends with Fienberg offering his thoughts about what to watch (or skip). This week, Fienberg weighs in on BoJack Horseman, Mrs. Fletcher and The Kominsky Method, among others. Tune in at the 55:58 mark.

