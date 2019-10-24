Dan Abrams Gets Another A&E Series, ‘Court Cam’

Dan Abrams has set another project at A&E. The Live PD host will execute produce and front new legal series Court Cam.

The half-hour project, which premieres Dec. 5, will run eight episodes and aims to give viewers a new look at “wild, unruly and outrageous” moments caught on courtroom cameras.

“I have covered trials for my entire career, and even I was stunned by many of these remarkable courtroom moments,” said Abrams, who’s also ABC News’ chief legal analyst, “then getting to talk to the people involved from heroes to victims was as enlightening as it was humbling.”

Episodes feature interviews with judges, witness and victims offering first-hand accounts of the footage. It’s produced by Abrams’ Law&Crime Productions.

“Court Cam furthers our exploration of all facets of the criminal justice system with Dan Abrams,” said A&E Network EVP and head of programming Elaine Frontain Bryant. “Not only is he a trusted voice to our audience and all ‘Live PD’ viewers, but his legal expertise makes him the perfect host to provide viewers with an all access look into unbelievable moments in America’s courtrooms.”

Live PD, A&E’s breakout hit, has ushered in a new era of factual programming for the unscripted network.