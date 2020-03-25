Dan Abrams' Law & Crime Network Snags Verizon Carriage Deal

The agreement with the telecom's Fios service marks the biggest cable system yet for the trial-focused channel.

The Law & Crime Network has secured its biggest cable carriage deal to date, signing an agreement with Verizon's Fios service.

The A+E Networks-backed channel has also signed an agreement with regional carrier Cincinnati Bell. Together with the Fios deal, it will bring Law & Crime Network to more than 5 million additional homes.

Law & Crime Network launched in 2017 as the video arm of legal news website LawNewz. A+E Networks invested in the company later that year, with a name change to Law & Crime Network. (Abrams hosts and co-executive produces A&E's most popular show, Live PD.)

The network has carried extensive coverage of the Harvey Weinstein and Robert Durst trials in recent months, with live coverage from the courthouse in both cases, video and audio footage from the Durst trial and interviews with key players in both. Law & Crime Network also says it was the first outlet to broadcast the Weinstein verdict.

With the coronavirus pandemic shutting down courthouses around the country, Law & Crime network will revisit three prior cases: those of Amber Gugyer, Skylar Richardson and Scott Nelson. The network also has a production arm that's producing content for A&E (Court Cam), Facebook, Lifetime and Vice, among others.

Law & Crime Network is also available on several small cable channels and OTT platforms including Sling, FuboTV and Xfinity.