Dana Carvey Recalls Hiring "Nobodies" Steve Carell and Stephen Colbert on 'The Dana Carvey Show'

In 2018, Stephen Colbert and Steve Carell are pursuing very different careers — but in 1996, as Dana Carvey reminded Late Show viewers on Wednesday night, they were both upstart castmembers on his ABC show The Dana Carvey Show.

"I don't fancy myself a talent scout, but we did look at 300 people, and pretty soon, over time, we kept on looking at the 'Two Steves,' as I think I nicknamed you," Carvey said in a guest appearance on Colbert's show on Wednesday. Carvey first appeared on the show in an impression of John Bolton, the former Fox News analyst who is now Present Trump's national security adviser designee.

He told the audience this was when "you guys were really unknown. I mean, nobodies."

"We could not get arrested, honest to god," Colbert joked.

Colbert and Carvey then recalled several presentation comedy sketches they did, including "Waiters Who Are Nauseated by Food," "Germans Who Say Nice Things" and "Skinheads From Maine."

"Do you remember 'Skinheads From Maine'?" Carvey asked the audience. "It can't air, and we can't really talk about it further, but just use your imaginations."

"'What are you doing?' 'Yup, carving a hate stick to beat Spaniards,'" Colbert said, to illustrate his character on the sketch.

In addition to Carell and Colbert, The Dana Carvey Show featured Louis C.K., Charlie Kaufman, Jon Glaser and Robert Carlock.