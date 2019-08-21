Sean Spicer, Lamar Odom Headline 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 28 Cast

The former White House spokesman and troubled NBA player will be joined by ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown and James Van Der Beek on the veteran ABC reality competition series.

Dancing With the Stars has set its celebrity cast for its upcoming 28th season on ABC.

Singer Ally Brooke (formerly of Fifth Harmony), Christie Brinkley, former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, actor-producer James Van Der Beek (Dawson's Creek), Queer Eye's Karamo Brown, The Office grad Kate Flannery, All That's Kel Mitchell, former Laker Lamar Odom, American Idol season 10 runner-up Lauren Alaina, the Supremes' Mary Wilson, two-time Super Bowl MVP Ray Lewis and ex-Trump White House press secretary Sean Spicer will go head to head on the celebrity competition series.

Professional dancers returning for season 28 include Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Cheryl Burke, Daniella Karagach, Emma Slater, Gleb Savchenko, Jenna Johnson, Keo Motsepe, Lindsay Arnold, Pasha Pashkov, Peta Murgatroyd, Sasha Farber, Val Chmerkovskiy and Witney Carson.

The pairings between the celebrities and professional dancers will be announced at a later date.

Radio personality and American Idol mentor Bobby Bones won season 27 of Dancing With the Stars. He was paired with pro dancer Sharna Burgess.

Dancing With the Stars returns Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC.