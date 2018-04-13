'Dancing With the Stars': Tonya Harding, Adam Rippon, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Set for Athletes Edition

Dancing With the Stars, in keeping with tradition, revealed its celebrity dancers for its forthcoming edition during a segment Friday on Good Morning America.

Set to join ABC's all-athletes edition are figure Olympic bronze medal figure skater Adam Rippon, I, Tonya subject Tonya Harding and former Lakers All-Star (and The Hollywood Reporter columnist) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

They join a roster of competitors that also includes former Team USA softball pitcher Jennie Finch Daigle; former baseball All-Star Johnny Damon; Final Four favorite Arike Ogunbowale; Olympic luger Chris Mazder; snowboarder Jamie Anderson; NFL star Josh Norman; and figure skater Mirai Nagasu.

The cast will join a franchise that will welcome new showrunner Andrew Llinares.



"Dancing With the Stars is one of the largest scale shows on television, and I love that it provides a place for me, as a producer, to have big, ambitious ideas that I can then bring to life," Llinares told THR last month. "It can be quite the undertaking to come in to a show that has been on the air for 25 seasons, but I’m excited about taking on the challenge and finding new ways to take the show forward."

Here are the official Dancing With the Stars: Athletes pairing. The abbreviated season will premiere Monday, May 21 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Adam Rippon with Jenna Johnson

Arike Ogunbowale with Gleb Savchenko

Chris Mazdzer with Witney Carson

Jamie Anderson with Artem Chigvintsev

Jennie Finch Daigle with Keo Motsepe

Johnny Damon with Emma Slater

Josh Norman with Sharna Burgess

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with Lindsay Arnold

Mirai Nagasu with Alan Bersten

Tonya Harding with Sasha Farber