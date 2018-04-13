6:00am PT by THR Staff
'Dancing With the Stars': Tonya Harding, Adam Rippon, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Set for Athletes Edition
Dancing With the Stars, in keeping with tradition, revealed its celebrity dancers for its forthcoming edition during a segment Friday on Good Morning America.
Set to join ABC's all-athletes edition are figure Olympic bronze medal figure skater Adam Rippon, I, Tonya subject Tonya Harding and former Lakers All-Star (and The Hollywood Reporter columnist) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
They join a roster of competitors that also includes former Team USA softball pitcher Jennie Finch Daigle; former baseball All-Star Johnny Damon; Final Four favorite Arike Ogunbowale; Olympic luger Chris Mazder; snowboarder Jamie Anderson; NFL star Josh Norman; and figure skater Mirai Nagasu.
The cast will join a franchise that will welcome new showrunner Andrew Llinares.
"Dancing With the Stars is one of the largest scale shows on television, and I love that it provides a place for me, as a producer, to have big, ambitious ideas that I can then bring to life," Llinares told THR last month. "It can be quite the undertaking to come in to a show that has been on the air for 25 seasons, but I’m excited about taking on the challenge and finding new ways to take the show forward."
Here are the official Dancing With the Stars: Athletes pairing. The abbreviated season will premiere Monday, May 21 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
Adam Rippon with Jenna Johnson
Arike Ogunbowale with Gleb Savchenko
Chris Mazdzer with Witney Carson
Jamie Anderson with Artem Chigvintsev
Jennie Finch Daigle with Keo Motsepe
Johnny Damon with Emma Slater
Josh Norman with Sharna Burgess
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with Lindsay Arnold
Mirai Nagasu with Alan Bersten
Tonya Harding with Sasha Farber
THR StaffTHRnews@thr.com @thr