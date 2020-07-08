Daniel Dae Kim Prepping Genre-Bending Ghost Story 'Tether' for Amazon

Amazon is ready to get its ghost on.

The streamer is teaming with actor-producer Daniel Dae Kim to develop Tether, a genre-bending take on the classic ghost story.

From feature writers Kevin Hamedani and Travis Betz, Tether follows the terrifying journey of Madelyn Woods, a woman driven to find her kidnapped husband and son and extract revenge on those who hurt them … and murdered her. Now a ghost, and tethered to the house she died in, Madelyn must find a way to escape her supernatural prison and save the ones she loves.

Hamedani and Betz are set to pen the script and will serve as showrunners and exec producers on Tether, which is currently in development as a potential TV series for Amazon. Kim will exec produce alongside his 3AD banner head of development John Cheng. The company's Tara Bohn will also exec produce. This is 3AD's first project to stem from the first-look deal Kim signed with Amazon Studios.

"Kevin and Travis have an incredible topical voice that uses narrative storytelling and genre to disrupt and illuminate. They have a purposeful strength in subverting expectations, showcasing unrepresented characters and worlds,” Bohn said. "As in Tether, they write about average people who consider themselves good, inclusive, and even progressive, who still fall prey to their own fears and prejudices."



Hamedani and Betz broke out after their script, The Saviors, was selected for the 2018 Black List, with Ben Stiller's Red Hour Films producing and Hamedani directing. The writing duo are currently adapting Adib Khorram's young adult novel Darius the Great is Not Okay for Universal Studios and Mandeville Films.

Kim's 3AD counts ABC's The Good Doctor among its growing list of credits. The company is committed to storytelling that features characters and cultures that are traditionally underrepresented.

Hamedani and Betz are repped by The Cartel and Management 360. 3 AD is with UTA, Brillstein and Gang Tyre.