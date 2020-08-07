Daniel Dae Kim to Star in AMC Animated Series

Katie Chang and Rosemarie DeWitt also head the cast of 'Pantheon,' the cabler's first animated drama.

AMC has locked in a star-studded cast for its first-ever animated primetime drama.

Daniel Dae Kim, Katie Chang and Rosemarie DeWitt will star in Pantheon, a sci-fi drama from Craig Silverstein (Turn: Washington's Spies), AMC Studios and animation house Titmouse Inc (Big Mouth, Bless the Harts). It's based on a series of short stories by Ken Liu.

The cast also includes Paul Dano, Aaron Eckhart, Taylor Schilling, Ron Livingston, Chris Diamantopoulos, Raza Jaffrey, Scoot McNairy, Anika Noni Rose, Grey Griffin, SungWon Cho, Kevin Durand, Samuel Roukin and Krystina Alabado.

"Ken's engaging and thought-provoking short stories pave the way for a deeply gripping series, and I couldn’t ask for a greater group of talented voices to bring these complex characters to life," said Silverstein.

The first season will focus on Maddie, a bullied teen who receives mysterious help from someone online. The stranger is soon revealed to be her late father, David (Kim), whose consciousness has been uploaded to the cloud following an experimental destructive brain scan. David is the first of a new kind of being: an “Uploaded Intelligence” or UI, but he will not be the last, as a global conspiracy unfolds that threatens to trigger a new kind of world war.

DeWitt plays Maddie's mother, who believes her daughter is communicating with an impostor. Dano plays Caspian, a teen computer scientist who helps Maddie search for the truth, with Eckhart and Schilling as his parents. Jaffrey plays Chanda, an engineer considered a prophet in the UI field.

Silverstein executive produces and serves as showrunner for Pantheon, and Liu is a consulting producer. AMC has ordered two eight-episode seasons; a premiere date hasn't been set.

