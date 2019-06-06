Daniel Dae Kim's 3AD Signs First-Look Deal at Amazon

The tech behemoth's Amazon Studios will get the first crack at projects developed by the actor-producer-director's company.

Actor, producer and director Daniel Dae Kim is teaming up with Amazon.

Kim and his company, 3AD, have signed a new first-look deal with the tech giant's Amazon Studios, which will get the first shot at projects developed and adapted by the company. That content will run on Amazon's worldwide Prime Video streaming service.

"Daniel Dae Kim has proven to be a creative force, with incredible success both in front of and behind the camera,” said Albert Cheng, Amazon Studios COO and co-head of television. "Amazon Studios is thrilled to be collaborating with Daniel and his production company 3AD as he continues to bring his sharp vision and focus on inclusive storytelling to new projects."

Kim and 3AD come to Amazon after a previous first-look deal with ITV Studios America.

"I couldn’t be more excited for 3AD to start this next chapter with Amazon," said Kim, who is CEO of 3AD. "I believe wholeheartedly in the creative team, as well as their vision for the future in entertainment. Their commitment to premium programming speaks for itself and I look forward to contributing to our mutual success."

Kim is an executive producer of ABC's The Good Doctor, which is based on a Korean format 3AD bought and helped adapt for U.S. audiences. He also had a recurring part in the Sony/ABC Studios drama's second season.

The former Hawaii Five-0 and Lost star also appeared in the Hellboy remake and co-stars with Ali Wong and Randall Park in Netflix's rom-com Always Be My Maybe.

Kim joins a growing roster of creatives with deals at Amazon, including Westworld's Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan (who moved from Warner Bros. TV), Damages and Bloodline co-creator Glenn Kessler, Jordan Peele, Nicole Kidman, Game of Thrones veteran Bryan Cogman (who's consulting on the streamer's Lord of the Rings series) and Marvelous Mrs. Maisel producers Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino.

Kim is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Gang Tyre.