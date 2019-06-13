Daniel Radcliffe Joins 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Interactive Special

The 'Harry Potter' alum will join Ellie Kemper and Co. for an adventure involving Jon Hamm's Reverend, a wedding, robots, explosions and a dancing hamburger.

Daniel Radcliffe has joined the cast of Netflix's upcoming Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special, which is set to debut in 2020.

In announcing that the actor, who was most recently seen in TBS' Miracle Workers and whose credits also include Swiss Army Man, Now You See Me 2 and Victor Frankenstein, will join the project, Netflix also revealed a few hints about what viewers might expect as they choose which paths Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) and her friends take.

Teasing the special as showing Kimmy's "biggest adventure yet," spanning "three states," Netflix says viewers could see explosions, a dancing hamburger, a wedding, robot battles and another appearance from Kimmy's kidnapper, doomsday cult leader Rev. Dr. Richard Wayne Gary Wayne (Jon Hamm).

As with Netflix's Black Mirror film, Bandersnatch, for the Kimmy Schmidt special, viewers will be able to make choices for the characters, leading them down different story paths with different jokes.

And the streamer hints that Kimmy could tie the knot in the special, after she ended the four-season series single but having launched a successful career as a children's book author.

"Will you foil the Reverend’s evil plan and get Kimmy to her wedding on time? Or will you accidentally start a war against the robots? So grab your remote and a tray of delicious scrod, 'cause Kimmy’s got her own Netflix interactive special," Netflix teased.

While Radcliffe's role wasn't revealed, his casting is interesting given that he's still arguably best known for his role as boy wizard Harry Potter in the film franchise based on J.K. Rowling's novels.

Kimmy Schmidt co-creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock said that Rowling was a model for Kimmy's success in the final season.

"We talked about Kimmy having sort of a J.K. Rowling arc to her life, J.K. Rowling having come from being out of work and [after going through] some difficult things in her life, finding a whole life in this way as an author," Fey previously told THR of Kimmy's career storyline. "We thought it might be an interesting place for Kimmy's unique experience, as someone who's been through something so dark but also has a sense of childlike wonder and a desire to make the world a better place, that the kind of story she could come up with would be a huge success."

In addition to Kemper, Hamm and Radcliffe, the special will feature Kimmy Schmidt castmembers Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane.

In addition to Fey and Carlock, executive producers on the special, produced like the series by Universal Television, are Jeff Richmond, Sam Means, Meredith Scardino and David Miner.

Radcliffe is repped by Artist Rights Group and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.