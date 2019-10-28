'Dante's Inferno' TV Series in the Works at Freeform

Lauren Corrao is making her mark on Freeform after being tapped to replace Karey Burke as head of originals at the Disney-owned cable network.

The Disney-owned basic cable network has put a contemporary reimagining of Dante's Inferno in development as one of the first projects to come from new head of originals Lauren Corrao.

The Freeform take follows Grace Dante, who thought her life sucked. Between parenting her drug addict mother and her troubled brother, the 20-something hero has had to give up all her dreams. Then one day everything changes and her dreams start magically coming true — school, career, love … but the godfather of all this good fortune is the devil himself. And to outwit him, she’ll have to journey through Dante’s Inferno, a contemporary reimagining of the 14th century poem set against the demonic underworld of present-day Los Angeles.

Ethan Reiff and Cyrus Voris (Knightfall, Bard of Blood) and Nina Flore and John Herrera (The Handmaid's Tale, The Purge) will pen the script and exec produce alongside Danielle Claman Gelber (NBC's Chicago franchise and former Wolf Films exec). The drama hails from Gelber's Studio 71's Michael Schreiber and Dave Devries.

Dante's Inferno among Corrao's early development projects since she was tapped to replace Karey Burke as head of originals at Freeform back in April. She's also teaming with Ilene Chaiken and Jennifer Beals for Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.

The news arrives as Freeform continues to lean harder into its focus on "becomers" with fare like new network-defining hits including The Bold Type and Grown-ish.

Studio 71 counts The Real Bros of Simi Valley on Facebook Watch and ABC's House of the Rising Sun.