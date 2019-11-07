D'Arcy Carden to Star With Abbi Jacobson in 'League of Their Own' Series at Amazon

The 'Good Place' actress and the 'Broad City' star will play leads in the comedy based on the 1992 baseball movie.

Amazon's pilot based on A League of Their Own is starting to fill out its lineup card.

The Good Place actress D'Arcy Carden is in talks to star in the pilot opposite Broad City's Abbi Jacobson, who is also writing and executive producing. The half-hour comedy is based on the beloved 1992 movie about the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Penny Marshall directed the film, which starred Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Lori Petty.

Will Graham (Mozart in the Jungle) will write and exec produce with Jacobson. Hailey Wierengo, head of Graham's Amazon-based Field Trip Productions, is also an exec producer.

Amazon's take on the story is a modern look at the league and will not feature sisters Dottie Hinson and Kit Keller, played by Davis and Petty, respectively, in the film.

The logline for the series, which Amazon put into development in 2018, reads as follows: "A League of Their Own is a half-hour comedy infusing the warmth, humor and DNA of the classic film, while taking a contemporary spin on the stories of the women surrounding the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The show will begin with the formation of the league in 1943 and follows the Rockford Peaches season to season as they struggle to keep the team alive through close games, injuries, late night bar crawls, sexual awakenings, not crying and road trips across a rapidly changing United States. The series dives deeper into the issues facing the country while following a ragtag team of women figuring themselves out while fighting to realize their dreams of playing professional baseball."

Sony Pictures TV is producing the series based on the film released by Sony's Columbia Pictures. The movie followed sisters Dottie and Kit as they were recruited to join the AAGPBL and wound up playing for the Rockford Peaches (before a trade that would see them face off in the World Series). Hanks played manager Jimmy Dugan, a character inspired by former big leaguers Jimmie Foxx and Hack Wilson. The cast also included Madonna, Rosie O'Donnell, Megan Cavanagh and David Strathairn, who played Ira Lowenstein, the league's GM who kept it going after owner Walter Harvey (Garry Marshall) wanted to shut it down after the war. Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel wrote the screenplay from a story by Kelly Candaele and Kim Wilson.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Graham and Jacobson reached out to Penny Marshall (who died in December 2018) and Davis to get their blessing before proceeding with their take. The Amazon show is the second attempt at a series based on the film; a 1993 CBS sitcom lasted just three episodes before being pulled (five of six produced episodes eventually aired).

