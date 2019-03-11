'Daredevil' Showrunner Inks Overall Deal With Amazon

Erik Oleson is moving from Netflix to Amazon.



The former Daredevil showrunner, fresh off the Marvel drama's cancellation at Netflix, has signed a two-year overall deal with Amazon.

Under the pact, which sources estimate is worth in the mid-seven-figure range, Oleson will create, develop and produce original series exclusively for the retailer and streamer. Oleson landed at Amazon amid competition for the producer and showrunner's services. Sources say Netflix was also courting him for an overall pact.

"I want to tell the kind of stories that I love: stories that have great characters, thrilling concepts and epic backdrops, but are about something meaningful. Stories which allow an audience to think and feel rewarded for watching,” Oleson said. "Amazon is a perfect home for these stories, and I’m psyched to work alongside the entire Amazon Studios team."



The deal brings Oleson back to Amazon after he served as a writer and exec producer on season two of Man in the High Castle, garnering him a USC Scripted Award nomination in 2017. His credits include The CW's Arrow, Kings, Jack & Bobby, E-Ring and more. He's a former reader for Kathleen Kennedy, Chris Columbus and Jeffrey Katzenberg. Oleson is the second former Marvel/Netflix showrunner to put down roots at Amazon and joins Luke Cage's Cheo Hodari Coker at the latter.

The move indicates that should Marvel attempt to revive Daredevil — something the comic book powerhouse hinted at in its statement about the Netflix cancellation in November — it would have to do so without Oleson at its helm as his Amazon deal keeps him exclusive to that platform.



"We’re happy to welcome Erik back to Amazon Studios,” said Albert Cheng, co-head of television at Amazon Studios. “Erik knows how to build worlds that enthrall viewers, but that are grounded with real emotion and relationships. We’re very excited he’ll be re-joining our incredible team of producers and creators here at Amazon."



The pact arrives as competition for top talent has reached a fever pitch as Warner Bros., Comcast and Disney are all planning their own direct-to-consumer platforms in a bid to compete with Netflix, which has signed major players away from their longtime studio homes (such as Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy, who left ABC and Fox, respectively).



Oleson is repped by WME and attorney Jamie Mandelbaum.