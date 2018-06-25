'Daria,' 'My Super Sweet 16' to Stream Exclusively on Hulu

The streamer has inked a deal with Viacom that includes streaming rights to a variety of MTV and Nickelodeon shows, including 'Nathan for You' and 'Big Time Rush.'

Hulu is shoring up the exclusive streaming rights to Daria as MTV prepare to reboot the animated classic.

The Daria rights are part of a larger deal that Hulu has struck with MTV-owner Viacom that also makes it the exclusive streaming home for full libraries of Comedy Central's Nathan For You, MTV's My Super Sweet 16 and BET's New Edition Story.

Further, Hulu has licensed 11 series and more than 20 films from Nickelodeon. They include Big Time Rush, School of Rock and Hunter Street. Series including Alvinnnn!!! and the Chipmunks, Kung Fu Panda and Penguins of Madagascar are also returning to the streamer. More series and films from Nickelodeon are expected to roll out throughout the year.

The deal comes four days after MTV announced that it would relaunch MTV Studios with plans to reboot some of its classic hits, including Daria and The Real World. The new Daria series, Daria and Jodie, comes from writer Grace Edwards and will be told through the eyes of Daria Morgendorrfer and one of her closest friends. Daria originally aired on MTV from 1997-2002.

My Super Sweet 16, which documents the birthday parties of wealthy children, originally aired from 2005-2008 on MTV. It was revived at the network in 2017.

Hulu has been bulking up on kids and family programming in recent months. In May, the streamer — which is jointly owned by 21st Century Fox, Disney, NBCUniversal and Time Warner — inked a multi-year deal with DreamWorks Animation to become the exclusive streaming home to the studio's film library and to work with its TV division on new original series. The expansion is part of Hulu's overall growth in the streaming video marketplace through the launch of its live TV product and the growing buzz around originals like The Handmaid's Tale. The service now has more than 20 million subscribers.