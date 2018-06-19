'Dark' Creators Ink Overall Deal With Netflix

Netflix is rewarding the creators of German drama Dark.

Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, who created the breakout hit, have signed an exclusive multiple-year overall deal with the streaming giant. The pact is the first European overall deal for Netflix and follows similar overall deals with Shonda Rhimes, Ryan Murphy and Jenji Kohan.

Under the pact, Friese and Odar will create new projects for Netflix's 125 million worldwide members.

"The promise of Netflix is entertainment transcending borders; where a hit show can come from anywhere in the world. We’re tremendously happy to announce our overall deal that continues our collaboration with Bo and Jantje, whose invigorating work has engaged and thrilled audiences globally. We thank both for their trust and are beyond excited to support their vision and art as storytellers," said Erik Barmack, vp international originals at Netflix.

Dark, a German-language Netflix original sci-fi drama, became a breakout hit for Netflix after its release last year. The series has an impressive 86 percent score among critics (and 92 percent among viewers) on RottenTomatoes.com. THR's Daniel Fienberg called the drama a "simultaneously on-the-nose and baffling puzzle" in his review.

"We are thrilled and extremely happy to further expand our partnership with Netflix. It is unlike any other opportunity in our career to experience how our stories and vision are understood and loved globally. We are excited to embark on our next journey with Netflix, keep pushing boundaries and challenging viewers with new ideas. We have plenty of surprises in store for them,” Friese and bo Odar said in a joint statement Tuesday.

The series, Netflix's first German-language original, was renewed for a second season in December. Friese penned the 10-episode series, which was directed by Odar. The drama premiered at the 2017 Toronto Film Festival and, per Netflix, ranks as one of the most-watched entirely non-English shows on its platform.