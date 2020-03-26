The CW Shuffles Schedule After Production Shutdown

Premieres of 'In the Dark' and 'Whose Line Is It Anyway' move up to fill in for 'Legacies' and 'Supernatural.'

The CW is making some changes to its spring schedule, moving up a couple of premiere dates to fill in for current shows that had to shut down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? will make its debut Monday, occupying the 8 p.m. slot currently held by Supernatural. The latter aired its last completed episode this week, and while several more have been filmed, postproduction work wasn't finished before the coronavirus outbreak shut down hundreds of TV and film productions.

Season two of In the Dark, meanwhile, moves up from a planned late-May premiere to April 16, in place of Legacies, whose last finished episode of the season airs Thursday. DC series Stargirl will make its CW debut on May 19, following the end of The Flash's run, and a day after its premiere on streaming service DC Universe. Stargirl is moving back a week from its original date.

The CW's plan is to air all completed episodes of its shows. Supernatural, Legacies and The Flash will resume production to finish out their seasons — or series, in Supernatural's case — when it is possible to do so.

The final season of The 100 is still set to premiere May 20.