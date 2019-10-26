Darrell Hammond Returns to 'SNL' as Bill Clinton at Trump Rally in Cold Open

When asked why he was attending a political rally, Hammond's Clinton cheekily replied, "Is that what this is? I just followed the party!"

Saturday Night Live's cold open was treated to two presidential reprisals for Saturday's episode thanks to Alec Baldwin returning as Donald Trump and SNL alum Darrell Hammond bringing back his Bill Clinton impression.

Fellow SNL castmember Fred Armisen also returned to Studio 8H with a comical portrayal of Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

When asked why he was attending the president's rally, Hammond's Clinton cheekily replied, "Is that what this is? I just followed the party!"

Armisen's Turkish president then appeared, describing their friendship as very close, "like when [Francisco] Franco and [Benito] Mussolini used to take vacations together." Touching on the impeachment controversy and allegations that Trump enlisted a foreign government to investigate a presidential candidate, Armisen said they could still get information on Joe Biden or "just make him disappear."

Baldwin started the cold open at a mock presidential rally, inviting several Trump supports on stage to offer insight into "what's really happening" across the country. SNL cast such as Cecily Strong and Mikey Day showed their fervent support for the president.

Strong shouted "This man is under attack. It’s deep state lizard conspiracy and everyone’s in on it: the CIA, the FBI, the M-I-C, the K-E-Y and the M-O-U-S-E." Day, donning a leather vest and wig, was a "Biker for Trump" who threatened anyone who dared go against the president. "They try to get rid of you, then all of us bikers are going to ride."

Kate McKinnon also came onstage to support Baldwin's Trump as Lindsey Graham, describing her character as "true southerner" who stands "by my man."

Alex Moffat hit the stage as Mark Zuckerberg, who Trump joked "got his ass handed to him by AOC so he’s one of us now."