Darren Star's 'Emily in Paris' Officially Moving to Netflix

The series from the 'Younger' creator was poised to debut on Paramount Network last summer.

It's official: Darren Star's Emily in Paris is moving from Paramount Network to Netflix.

The Paris-shot romantic comedy starring Lily Collins was originally poised to launch on the ViacomCBS-owned basic cable network last summer but will officially debut in the fall on the streaming giant.

The 10-episode half-hour comedy revolves around Emily, an ambitious 20-something marketing executive from Chicago, who unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy. Emily's new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends and navigating new romances.

Star created the series, which was filmed entirely on location in Paris and throughout France. The comedy is produced by MTV Studios and Jax Media, which also is behind Star's TV Land favorite, Younger. Jax's Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns exec produce alongside Andrew Fleming and Star.

"MTV Studios and I couldn’t hope for a more perfect home for Emily in Paris than Netflix. With their international reach, we are excited to share Emily with audiences around the world,” Star said.

Emily in Paris' move to Netflix arrives more than two months after news leaked that the series would not air on the ViacomCBS-owned general entertainment network. Paramount Network first developed the series back in 2017, when Kevin Kay ran the cable network. The show's move, which was developed by ViacomCBS rising star Keith Cox, is part of a strategy change in which Paramount Network is looking for more broad-skewing dramas with big stars as it attempts to replicate the success of Kevin Costner vehicle Yellowstone. The cabler has no original scripted comedies.

MTV Studios, overseen by Chris McCarthy, was launched a few years ago with the goal of tapping into the company's vault in a bid to monetize its library as it looked to become a content supplier to third-party buyers. While McCarthy most recently picked up Beavis and Butt-Head and Daria spinoff Jodie for Comedy Central, MTV Studios has been able to sell such shows as The Real World to Facebook Watch, among others. To that end, MTV Studios is also prepping a Hilary Duff-led Younger spinoff, which could wind up being sold to a third-party buyer. Younger was briefly slated to move to Paramount Network but execs reversed course and the Star-created series will remain on TV Land as the cabler's last scripted original.

Star, meanwhile, is fresh off signing a sweeping overall deal with ViacomCBS, that will see him create and develop new programs for both its cable networks, streamers and, yes, outside buyers.



