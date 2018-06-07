Dave Chappelle, Kate McKinnon and More to Appear on New Season of 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee'

The comedians — along with the late Jerry Lewis, Ellen DeGeneres and more stars — will join Jerry Seinfeld for the upcoming 10th season of his digital series.

Netflix announced on Thursday the official lineup for season 10 of Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. After Seinfeld previously confirmed appearances from the late Jerry Lewis and Ellen DeGeneres, the streaming service revealed the remaining names on the star-studded roster.

In addition to Lewis and DeGeneres, Seinfeld will laugh it out with Dave Chappelle, Kate McKinnon, Hasan Minhaj, Dana Carvey, Neil Brennan, Tracy Morgan, Brian Regan, Zach Galifinakis, Alec Baldwin and John Mulaney.

Lewis filmed his episode prior to August 2017, when he died at age 91 from heart disease. At the time, Seinfeld took to Instagram to pay tribute to the legendary comedian by sharing a photo of their ride-along interview, accompanied by a touching caption. "As I've said many times, if you don't get Jerry Lewis, you don't understand comedy," Seinfeld wrote. "Spending an afternoon with him a couple of months ago in Vegas for Comedians in Cars was a comedy life moment for me."

In February, Seinfeld appeared on DeGeneres' talk show, where the two reminisced on the funny moments they shared during their caffeinated excursion in Montecito, California.

"I thought it was just the title of the show. Oh my God, the amount of coffee you drink is not good for you," DeGeneres quipped to the former sitcom actor. "He never stopped drinking coffee, and we were there hours and you never peed, never got up and you sleep at night."

New episodes of Comedians in Cars moved from Crackle, its original distributor, to Netflix in late 2017. The streaming giant has since become the exclusive home to all 59 of the previous episodes of the series in which Seinfeld takes his famous guests for a ride — and, often times, a trip down memory lane — in various vintage vehicles.

Season 10 of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee will be available to stream on Netflix on July 6.