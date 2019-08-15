Dave Chappelle Sets Fifth Netflix Stand-Up Special

The comedian's latest effort, 'Sticks and Stones,' is due on the streamer in late August.

Dave Chappelle is headed back to Netflix.

The streaming giant has announced a fifth special from the comedian in the past two years — Dave Chappelle: Sticks and Stones is set to debut Aug. 26.

The teaser Netflix released for Sticks and Stones (watch it below) doesn't reveal any of Chappelle's material, but the special's title — and the voiceover narration from Morgan Freeman — suggests the comedian may be addressing criticism he faced after making jokes about transgender people and the #MeToo movement in his 2017 special The Bird Revelation.

"If you say anything, you risk everything," says Freeman in the teaser. "But if that's the way it's gotta be, OK, fine, fuck it. He's back, folks."

Chappelle signed a lucrative deal with Netflix in 2016 to release three stand-up specials — and then dropped four. The deal called for two previously unseen sets from his personal vault (The Age of Spin and Deep in the Heart of Texas) and one original, which ended up being called Equanimity. The Bird Revelation, filmed at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles, was released simultaneously with Equanimity on Dec. 31, 2017.

Chappelle is also set to receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center in his hometown of Washington, D.C., in October.