Dave Franco to Star in Farrelly Brothers Comedy at Quibi

Peter and Bobby Farrelly will also direct episodes of 'The Now,' the former's first time behind the camera since 'Green Book.'

Peter Farrelly's next writing and directing effort will be at Quibi.

The short-form streamer has given a formal series order to The Now, a comedy from the Green Book Oscar winner and co-writers Steve Leff (The Ranch) and Pete Jones (Hall Pass). Peter and brother Bobby Farrelly will also direct the series, and Dave Franco is attached to star.

The project from Anonymous Content has been in development at Quibi since July. The Now centers on Ed Poole (Franco), a man considering suicide who achieves clarity when a secret from his past has seemingly destroyed his future. He soon realizes that the only thing that will make his life worth living is to forget the past, screw the future and live in the present.

Late Anonymous Content founder Steve Golin and Jeff Okin are credited as executive producers.

The Farrellys and Franco are the latest high-profile names to set up shop at Quibi, the mobile-first streaming platform from Jeffrey Katzenberg that's set to debut in the spring of 2020. They join the likes of Steven Spielberg (After Dark), Sam Raimi (50 States of Fright), Guillermo del Toro, Jennifer Lopez (unscripted series Thanks a Million), Lena Waithe (You Ain't Got These) and Lorne Michaels (Mapleworth Murders), among many others with projects at the streamer.

Franco's recent credits include If Beale Street Could Talk and The Disaster Artist. He'll next be seen in Michael Bay's 6 Underground and recently wrapped work on his first feature as a director, The Rental. He is repped by WME, Anonymous Content, Relevant and Felker Toczek.