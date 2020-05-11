'Dave' Renewed for Season 2 at FXX

The comedy based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd, aka Lil Dicky, will return with season two in 2021.

FXX is bringing Dave back for another round.

The Disney-owned basic cable network on Monday announced that it has renewed the half-hour comedy based on the life of/starring rapper and comedian Dave Burd, aka Lil Dicky.



"Co-creators Dave Burd and Jeff Schaffer, along with their entire creative team have delivered one of television’s best comedies series while becoming FX’s most-watched comedy ever. That is an extraordinary achievement for Dave, the cast and crew as they teamed to make a memorable and brilliant season of television,” said FX originals president Nick Grad.



Dave wrapped its 10-episode freshman season April 29 as FX Networks' most-watched comedy series ever with an average audience of 5.32 total viewers, including linear, VOD and streaming. That bested Donald Glover's Emmy- and Peabody-winning comedy Atlanta, which averaged 5.2 million viewers in its first season.



Dave will return with season two in 2021. The complete first season is now streaming on Disney-backed Hulu, where episodes launched the day after their linear debut.

"We set out to make something special and it’s so gratifying to see the response this show has gotten,” said Burd. “This was my first rodeo, so I’m super excited to take another crack at it now that I’ve got some experience making television. It really feels like the sky is the limit with this show. I look forward to raising the bar even higher next year.”

Dave, which is produced in-house by FX Productions and counts Kevin Hart among its exec producers, revolves around a neurotic man in his 20s who has convinced himself that he's destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Taylor Misiak, Andrew Santino, GaTa, Travis Bennett and Christine Ko co-star in the comedy, which has featured guest stars including Justin Bieber, Young Thug, Trippie Redd and Kourtney Kardashian.

Dave is part of an FX/FXX scripted roster that also includes Better Things (which is awaiting word on a possible fifth season), Breeders (awaiting word on its second), Atlanta, Fargo, Mayans, Mr Inbetween, Pose, Snowfall, What We Do in the Shadows, Y: The Last Man and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, among others.